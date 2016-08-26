Vanessa Hudgens' Ombré Lob Is Just What We Need For Fall

Vanessa Hudgens has been toggling between her luscious, long locks and curly bob for weeks now. And, as of last night, she made another major hair change. Hudgens Instagrammed a photo of herself with sun-kissed highlights weaved throughout her laid-back lob, and now we’re contemplating highlights of our own.
While we love seeing Hudgens switch up her look on the reg, we have to say that there's no one who rocks the ombré lob better. And we haven't seen her wear this particular style for at least a couple of years now. We’re tipping our hats to her stylist Riawna Capri for the return of the light locks and signature loose waves. (Check 'em out in action right here.) We've reached out to Capri for more details and will update the post when we hear back. Here's hoping it's not another fake-out.
