This Skirt Made Out Of Lisa Frank Stickers Is Peak Nostalgia

While Lisa Frank’s recently released clothing line does a good job of capturing her colorful, make-believe world in dresses, leggings, and flip-flops, nothing beats the OG icon of ‘90s nostalgia: stickers.
Mattison Conditt, a fashion major at Louisiana State University, knew this all too well, creating a fully-functional skirt out of Lisa Frank stickers that the designer shared on Instagram Thursday morning.
Conditt had posted this creation on her own Instagram some time ago. “Lisa Frank: the trippy artist who made stickers of koala bears clinging to rainbow-flavored ice-cream cones, neon tiger cubs frolicking with surfing penguins, and, of course, psychedelic unicorns prancing before a swirl of hearts and stars,” she captioned the original photo. “Which was all the rage for us 80s/90s girls. So, naturally, I made a skirt out of them.”
Seventy-seven weeks later, her patience paid off, racking up over 2,500 likes on the brand’s Instagram. Many commenters are even calling for the sticker skirts to be mass produced so everyone can deck themselves out in the Lisa-love. While Conditt’s skirt likely won’t be available to purchase any time soon, those feeling crafty can still purchase their own stickers by the thousands. Or, just check out the ready-made collection right here.
