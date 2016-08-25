Last weekend a myriad of bloggers, models, designers, and more hit Atlanta for the second The Curvy Fashionista (TCF) Style Expo, a weekend of panel discussions, networking, and fun in a body-positive environment. In my conversations with fellow plus-size bloggers (I was fortunate to participate in a panel at the expo), one topic kept repeatedly popping up: When were our favorite “straight-size” stores finally going to wake up and realize that women above a size 14 want to shop those styles, too?
Considering that 67% of women in the United States wear a size 14 or above, these straight-size specific retailers are doing themselves a huge fiscal disservice by continuously ignoring this massive purchasing potential. Not only would a size range expansion be a step forward for increased inclusivity in the fashion industry, it would be a financial windfall for these brands.
Personally, I would love to see Marc Jacobs offer a broader size range. And while I keep praying to the fashion gods for my size-16 MJ threads, my fellow bloggers had their own list of designers and stores they'd like to be able to shop. Click through to see what companies are at the top of their lists, and let us know in the comments which brands you'd like to see expand their size range.
