Meet The Latest Addition To Ashton & Mila's Household

In addition to being an actor, Ashton Kutcher has become, somewhat strangely, a prominent tech investor. He's put stake in everything from Uber and Airbnb to Spotify, and most recently, he helped Motorola launch its Moto Mods.
Now, in preparation for baby number two with wife Mila Kunis, the actor has decided to bring some new tech into the couple's shared home. Today, Kutcher waxed poetic about the latest addition to the household on Instagram: Amazon Echo.
For someone involved in the tech scene, Kutcher is a little late to the game on the Echo. When the voice-controlled speaker, powered by the virtual assistant Alexa, launched in 2015, it — or rather, she — quickly earned rave reviews and entered homes nationwide.
Alexa can, as Kutcher acknowledges in his Instagram video, do it all. She'll call you an Uber, order you pizza, tell you the weather, and play the latest from Frank Ocean. Although, according to Amazon, Kutcher and Kunis exclusively play the Adele radio channel in their backyard.
Kutcher's conversation with Alexa highlights the modern-day oddities of living with a virtual assistant who can respond to you in a logical way. It truly is I, Robot, minus the robots trying to kill you.
Watch the Instagram video below to hear Kutcher talk to Alexa — and, best of all, mimic her sultry responses.
Now, in preparation for baby number two with wife Mila Kunis, the actor has decided to bring some new tech into the couple's shared home. Today, Kutcher waxed poetic about the latest addition to the household on Instagram: Amazon Echo.
For someone involved in the tech scene, Kutcher is a little late to the game on the Echo. When the voice-controlled speaker, powered by the virtual assistant Alexa, launched in 2015, it — or rather, she — quickly earned rave reviews and entered homes nationwide.
Alexa can, as Kutcher acknowledges in his Instagram video, do it all. She'll call you an Uber, order you pizza, tell you the weather, and play the latest from Frank Ocean. Although, according to Amazon, Kutcher and Kunis exclusively play the Adele radio channel in their backyard.
Kutcher's conversation with Alexa highlights the modern-day oddities of living with a virtual assistant who can respond to you in a logical way. It truly is I, Robot, minus the robots trying to kill you.
Watch the Instagram video below to hear Kutcher talk to Alexa — and, best of all, mimic her sultry responses.
Advertisement