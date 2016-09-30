We Had No Idea These Celebs Had Side Hustles

It's become almost second nature for a celeb to have some sort of side hustle. Why just make money acting when you can also release a perfume or found a clothing line bearing your name?
And in recent years, more and more celebs have moved their business ventures into the tech space. While it might make sense for, say, singers to do so (why not have your own headphone brand?), actors, comedians, and athletes have made names for themselves in Silicon Valley, too.
Some investments have panned out, but others have bit the dust. A few have even led to legal troubles. Regardless, each has presented new opportunities for our favorite and most infamous public figures to extend their personal brands. Kim Kardashian's mobile game is almost as famous as she is, and we'd dare to argue that the same is true of Dr. Dre's Beats headphones. And both have earned them lots of cash.
Click through to see 19 unexpected tech "stars" and find out which celeb-created products you can get now.
And in recent years, more and more celebs have moved their business ventures into the tech space. While it might make sense for, say, singers to do so (why not have your own headphone brand?), actors, comedians, and athletes have made names for themselves in Silicon Valley, too.
Some investments have panned out, but others have bit the dust. A few have even led to legal troubles. Regardless, each has presented new opportunities for our favorite and most infamous public figures to extend their personal brands. Kim Kardashian's mobile game is almost as famous as she is, and we'd dare to argue that the same is true of Dr. Dre's Beats headphones. And both have earned them lots of cash.
Click through to see 19 unexpected tech "stars" and find out which celeb-created products you can get now.