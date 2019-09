Chrissy Teigen Did NOT Call Amber Heard A Gold-Digger

The context: Teigen was commenting on a story about Amber Heard 's recent divorce settlement with Johnny Depp . When Heard first wed Depp, and again when she filed for divorce — charging him with domestic violence — some people were quick to slap the "gold-digger" label on her. Then, last week, Heard announced she was donating all of her $7 million settlement to charity — the American Civil Liberties Union and the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles. On Monday, Dish Nation tweeted out a story titled "Amber Heard Hushes ‘Gold Digger’ Accusations."