Chrissy Teigen Did NOT Call Amber Heard A Gold-Digger

Chrissy Teigen churns out Twitter gems like it's her job. But the social-media maven's biting sarcasm can sometimes go right over people's heads. And this week, a characteristically caustic tweet of Teigen's was wildly misinterpreted.
The context: Teigen was commenting on a story about Amber Heard's recent divorce settlement with Johnny Depp. When Heard first wed Depp, and again when she filed for divorce — charging him with domestic violence — some people were quick to slap the "gold-digger" label on her. Then, last week, Heard announced she was donating all of her $7 million settlement to charity — the American Civil Liberties Union and the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles. On Monday, Dish Nation tweeted out a story titled "Amber Heard Hushes ‘Gold Digger’ Accusations."
Teigen pointed out the obvious takeaway here: Heard is awfully charitable for a gold-digger. She retweeted the Dish Nation post, along with her reaction. "Well she donated all 7 million to charity so she would be actually be the Robin Hood of gold diggers," she wrote.
#AmberHeard Hushes #GoldDigger 💰 Accusations! #DishNationhttps://t.co/ylBTM5dsII pic.twitter.com/QgwWV4ameF— Dish Nation (@DishNation) August 22, 2016
Well she donated all 7 million to charity so she would be actually be the Robin Hood of gold diggers https://t.co/VaH28X80Jz— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 22, 2016
But unfortunately, Twitter is not always the most sarcasm-friendly place. Many actually thought Teigen was calling Heard a gold-digger, when she was clearly doing the opposite. One person tweeted, "srsly? Expected better from u than name calling. Its bc of reactions like these ppl in abusive relationships dont speak up."
@chrissyteigen srsly? Expected better from u than name calling. Its bc of reactions like these ppl in abusive relationships dont speak up.— Dia (@NanditaBanerji0) August 22, 2016
@chrissyteigen For real??? @AmberHeard is a actress and a good one at that. Not a gold digger. AND she was frickin abused!!!— Kirsten Doyle (@kfraus1971) August 23, 2016
Teigen took to Twitter again to clarify herself. She responded to one tweet, "wasn't a dis to amber at all - was for everyone calling her one in the first place." Come on, people. Chrissy wouldn't pull that.
@GrungyBerns wasn't a dis to amber at all - was for everyone calling her one in the first place— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 22, 2016
