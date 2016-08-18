Why Chrissy Teigen Is Tired Of Hearing About Ryan Lochte

It appears that the green-haired swimmer Ryan Lochte lied about being robbed in Rio and the internet is having a ball making fun of the whole situation that has been deemed #Lochtegate. As the story currently goes, Lochte and a teammate harassed a gas station attendant, got into an altercation, and then lied about the incident to cover it up.
This little fib ignited international outrage and is getting an excessive amount of media coverage all around the world.
Celebrities have also started weighing in on the situation. Mindy Kaling tweeted, "I have a really good theory about those swimmers and I will be boring people at work today with it." Another ex-castmate from The Office also joked about the news writing, "Confession: I robbed Ryan Lochte. I used my Lackawanna County Sheriff's badge a squirt gun & a bad Brazilian accent. Sorry."
One celebrity, however, is very unamused by all the attention Lochte has garnered. Chrissy Teigen's Twitter page, which is usually full of light-hearted humor or sarcastic thoughts, took a serious turn when she shared a New York Times article about the young Syrian boy, identified as Omran Daqneesh, who barely survived a recent air strike. The jarring image is one of many from the attack.
I personally cannot bring myself to give two shits about Ryan Lochte's gas station fight, and this is why. https://t.co/y645DBuKQh— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 18, 2016
Teigen's tweet was met with some backlash, but she has an excellent point. All different types of news should be recognized, even if it's tough to read.
I'm not saying we have to care about every issue at once, or we must pick and choose what to bring to light but god damn, who the fuck cares— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 18, 2016
I dunno. We can be silly and laugh and still remember we are incredibly lucky to have things to laugh and smile about.— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 18, 2016
