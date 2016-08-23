Thanks To Leonardo DiCaprio, John Krasinski Does This For Emily Blunt

Well, we know who won that bet. On the menu? Roast chicken with vegetables. Not bad! Except it sounds like Blunt is getting shorted, at least according to Kimmel. "By the way, I was at your house on Sunday," said the host, "and Emily did all the cooking while you and I looked at your new record player." Busted! The actor's excuse? “You know, with the new Star Wars trailer out, I was like, ‘I’m not going to cook tonight,'" he joked. I guess he's used up his one-time free pass. Next Sunday's feast better be an epic four-course situation.