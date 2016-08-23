Thanks To Leonardo DiCaprio, John Krasinski Does This For Emily Blunt

The Blunt-Krasinski household has a new Sunday ritual — and it's all thanks to Leonardo DiCaprio.
Last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live, John Krasinski told a funny story about how he lost a wager with his wife Emily Blunt concerning the Revenant star.
"Emily said something about Leonardo DiCaprio being 41, and I said, 'How dare you?!'" Krasinski told Kimmel. He insisted that Leo, a "cherub of a man," in his words, couldn't be more than 28 years old. So the couple — who welcomed their second little girl last month — bet on the actor's age: Was he under or over 40? The stakes were high. If Krasinski won, he'd get to play Call of Duty once a week. If Blunt won, she'd get a home-cooked meal every week, courtesy of her hubby.
Well, we know who won that bet. On the menu? Roast chicken with vegetables. Not bad! Except it sounds like Blunt is getting shorted, at least according to Kimmel. "By the way, I was at your house on Sunday," said the host, "and Emily did all the cooking while you and I looked at your new record player." Busted! The actor's excuse? “You know, with the new Star Wars trailer out, I was like, ‘I’m not going to cook tonight,'" he joked. I guess he's used up his one-time free pass. Next Sunday's feast better be an epic four-course situation.
