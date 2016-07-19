A new trailer for The Girl on the Train, adapted from the bestselling thriller of the same name, has arrived on YouTube — and it's the most haunting peek yet.
The highly anticipated movie has been referred to as 2016's equivalent of Gone Girl, and if this trailer is any indication, it's definitely taking audiences for a wild ride. In the movie, Emily Blunt plays Rachel Watson, an alcoholic divorcee who becomes entangled in the police investigation of a stranger's missing wife.
The Girl on the Train follows Watson as she fantasizes a life for a couple she sees from a train's window every day. "I used to watch this perfect couple," she says at the beginning. "They were the embodiment of true love."
Now though, new details are revealed, like the fact that the couple she's obsessed with live a few doors down from her ex-husband and his new wife.
In a January interview with Deadline, the 33-year-old actress said this is the most challenging role she's ever played.
"For me it’s more about the portrayal of very damaged women,” she said. “I just love that it’s about addiction and loneliness and voyeurism and what we think we see and don’t see. I think it’s very relatable. We’ve all ridden the train to work and wondered about the lives of the people on the train, and I think that people relate to that."
The Girl on the Train hits theaters October 7.
