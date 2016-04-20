Imagine commuting to work every day past the house where your ex husband lives with his new wife, a.k.a. the woman he left you for. Sounds pretty awful, right? Maybe awful enough for you to consider a violent rampage? Hopefully not — but that does happen to be part of the mystery of The Girl on the Train.



The runaway-hit book — which has often been called 2015's Gone Girl — is making its way to theaters this fall. And today, the world got a peek at the first trailer for the film. Spoiler: It's just as creepy as we could have hoped. Emily Blunt stars as Rachel, an unstable alcoholic who used to be married to Tom (Justin Theroux) and gets caught up in a twisted murder mystery.



