This year's iPhone hasn't even been announced yet, but already we're hearing rumors about next year's new phone. Is it too early to be excited — or too early to think about?
In 2017, we should expect three new iPhone models, including one that has a curved display, a report out of Japan suggests. Like the current iPhone offerings, one will be 4.7 inches and one will be 5.5 inches, but the new curved screen version (which will feature a display that wraps around its side edges, like those on the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge) will be 5.5 inches or larger.
A curved, edge-to-edge display is useful — you can use it to add shortcuts on the screen to different apps and phone features, or use it to navigate back and forth between apps in a new way. It also makes photo viewing and video watching feel incredibly immersive. And, as we've seen in some recent, more innovative phone designs, it also looks darn cool. This could make for a much different looking iPhone than what we've got now.
This year's new phone, what we assume will be called the iPhone 7, is expected to look roughly the same as the current iPhone 6 and 6s. It will have a few key differences though: no headphone jack, a redesigned home button, and a fancy new dual camera design that should make iPhone photos even better.
We should be finding out if those rumored features pan out in early September, when Apple is expected to announce its latest phone.
