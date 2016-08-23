Courtney Stodden Transformed Herself Into Justin Bieber & The Results Are Incredible

Courtney Stodden has a dramatic new look.
The 21-year-old took to Instagram to document herself made over to look like none other than Justin Bieber. The results? Amazing. Stodden used makeup to shade and contour her face to resemble the pop star's alarmingly well. She also painted tattoos on her arms and used hair extensions to mimic Bieber's signature 'do, complete with the blonde swoop. "I'm a huge Justin Bieber fan so I decided to get hair infusions just at the front of my head to match his #styling #glueextentions #ithurt 🙈," she wrote on Instagram.
For her outfit, Stodden forwent the Biebs' favorite outfit — his birthday suit — and instead rocked a denim shirt, Calvin Klein briefs and red bandana. In other words, she perfectly captured the Canadian singer's signature look. Stodden also shared a video of herself lip-synching to "What Do You Mean?" before bursting out laughing. She made clear, though, that her transformation was meant to be complimentary. "IM A FAN NO HATE❤️👑" she captioned the video.
Last month, Stodden announced that she had suffered a miscarriage. Two weeks ago, she shaved her head as a "symbolic gesture" to honor her miscarried child and "step into this new chapter in my life fresh and new," she explained. Since then, she's been experimenting with a few different looks — but nothing quite like this. Watch the video below for more.
