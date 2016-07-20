Courtney Stodden Shares Heartbreaking Tweets About Her Recent Miscarriage

Courtney Stodden opened up about her recent miscarriage in a series of heartbreaking tweets yesterday. On Twitter, the 21-year-old reality star, who is married to Doug Hutchison, expressed the grief she's feeling over the loss of her first child.
Stodden simply wrote "grieving," before sending another message hours later that read, "feeling so empty rn." Stodden has used Twitter to express herself following the announcement, writing earlier this week, "I love you my sweet angel" and, "God is embracing you."
Another note from the TV personality read: "Babies lost in the womb were never touched by fear. They were never cold, never hungry, never alone & importantly always knew love."
Stodden's messages, which get at the pain of losing a child, have connected with fans, who have been sending the star their love and support via social media. Many have been sharing their own struggles with infertility.
"I don't know you and I probably never will but as someone struggling with infertility I feel your pain," one fan wrote. "Hang in there."
Stodden simply wrote "grieving," before sending another message hours later that read, "feeling so empty rn." Stodden has used Twitter to express herself following the announcement, writing earlier this week, "I love you my sweet angel" and, "God is embracing you."
Another note from the TV personality read: "Babies lost in the womb were never touched by fear. They were never cold, never hungry, never alone & importantly always knew love."
Stodden's messages, which get at the pain of losing a child, have connected with fans, who have been sending the star their love and support via social media. Many have been sharing their own struggles with infertility.
"I don't know you and I probably never will but as someone struggling with infertility I feel your pain," one fan wrote. "Hang in there."
Advertisement
Advertisement