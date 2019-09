Courtney Stodden Suffered A Miscarriage

Courtney Stodden and her husband Doug Hutchison have suffered a great loss. In a statement to Entertainment Tonight , the couple confirmed that the 21-year-old reality star, who first disclosed her pregnancy in May, had suffered a miscarriage.“Courtney and her husband, Doug, are at an emotional loss for words and are using this time to grieve with their close family and friends," read the statement. "Please respect their privacy as the couple try to cope with losing their precious baby and seek the support they both need."On Saturday, Stodden tweeted: