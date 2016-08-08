Courtney Stodden Shaves Head Following Miscarriage

It's been an emotional few weeks for Courtney Stodden. The 21-year-old reality star had a miscarriage three weeks ago when she was about 13 weeks into her pregnancy.
Since then, Stodden, who is married to actor Doug Hutchison, has been open about heartbreak. She's tweeted about the painful experience and has shared a letter to her unborn baby. Now she's making a drastic change to help usher in a "new chapter."
Stodden took to Instagram to document the process of shaving her head, which, as she explained in a video, is a "symbolic gesture."
"As you all know, I recently suffered a miscarriage and it’s had a huge impact on me emotionally," she says in the video. "I’ve been thinking and I have decided that I want to give back to my angel with a symbolic gesture, and that to me is shaving my hair off. I want to step into this new chapter in my life fresh ... so I wanted to share it with you because you’re a huge support system to me and I love all of you so much."
She later showed off the results, rocking a shaved head and an animal-print bikini. The caption says it all: "New chapter."
