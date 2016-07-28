Courtney Stodden's Letter To Her Unborn Baby Will Break Your Heart

On Wednesday, Courtney Stodden posted on Instagram to share a letter she penned after she miscarried earlier this month. Stodden was about 13 weeks along when she lost the pregnancy, which was her first with husband Doug Hutchison. “My precious Angel, I never had a chance to hold your tiny hand," begins the heart-rending letter to her unborn baby. "Never will I get to kiss your little warm feet. Never will I have the fortune to look into your precious eyes[.] I wonder what color they would have been?"
Stodden, 21, continued, “I'll never get over this... I hope that you know I wanted to give you life…a beautiful life — and desired so much to watch you grow into an incredible human being. I know that you're my guardian angel."
You can read the note in full below. Stodden also shared this touching quote last week, and has been expressing her grief on Twitter since confirming the sad news on July 17.
You can read the note in full below. Stodden also shared this touching quote last week, and has been expressing her grief on Twitter since confirming the sad news on July 17.
Advertisement