With the much-hyped lip kits popping up all over the beauty world (thanks, Kylie Jenner and Pat McGrath ), it's unsurprising that Benefit is creating its own. After all, the brand knows a thing or two about what products work well together to make a strong makeup statement.The upcoming They’re Real! Big Sexy Lip Kit ($29) includes four mini lipsticks in shades meant to contour your lips for the plushest of pouts. And it's probably not what you're expecting β€” no matte, liquid lipsticks or traditional pencils here. Instead, this quad features two-tone, velvet-finish lippies with teardrop-shaped tips, making the typical two-step process of contouring lips one easy motion. Think: two hues stacked together in one bullet. The sharp tips line, while the pigment fills in the lips.