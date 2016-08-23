With the much-hyped lip kits popping up all over the beauty world (thanks, Kylie Jenner and Pat McGrath), it's unsurprising that Benefit is creating its own. After all, the brand knows a thing or two about what products work well together to make a strong makeup statement.



The upcoming They’re Real! Big Sexy Lip Kit (£24.50) includes four mini lipsticks in shades meant to contour your lips for the plushest of pouts. And it's probably not what you're expecting — no matte, liquid lipsticks or traditional pencils here. Instead, this quad features two-tone, velvet-finish lippies with teardrop-shaped tips, making the typical two-step process of contouring lips one easy motion. Think: two hues stacked together in one bullet. The sharp tips line, while the pigment fills in the lips.



The tin includes four bright colours: Flame Game (a fiery tangerine), Pink Thrills (a fuchsia pink), Revved-Up Red (a coral red), and Lusty Rose (a sultry blush). Benefit promises that these will last up to eight hours. They'll be hitting shelves this October: Just in time for the holiday-party season to begin.