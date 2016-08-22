Khloé Kardashian Reveals What Her Sisters' Wi-Fi Networks Should Be Named

You might have something in common with Khloé Kardashian (besides what she gets at the grocery store). In her latest blog post, Khloé admits to enjoying checking out her neighbors' Wi-Fi names and snooping on the inventive creations they come up with. Does "Turtle The Tortoise" actually own a turtle, for example? And "Superman" — do you think he's into comics, a fan of the movies, or just super full of himself?
While she didn't share the actual names of anyone's Wi-Fi networks, Khloé had a little fun on her blog coming up with the names she would give to each of her sisters' networks if given the chance. Kim's would be "simple and chic" — just "KKW." Health nut Kourtney would be the "Gluten-Free Zone." Kendall's would be the "Model Manor," and Kylie's — take a guess. Khloé would call hers "The House That Lips Bought." So good.
As for herself, Khloé says she'd name her network "Khlo$ Mansion." But your guess is as good as ours as to whether that's her actual Wi-Fi network name. We're leaning towards probably not, but maybe we'll change our own Wi-Fi name to that just for fun.
