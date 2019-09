Khloé Kardashian Reveals What Her Sisters' Wi-Fi Networks Should Be Named

You might have something in common with Khloé Kardashian (besides what she gets at the grocery store ). In her latest blog post , Khloé admits to enjoying checking out her neighbors' Wi-Fi names and snooping on the inventive creations they come up with. Does "Turtle The Tortoise" actually own a turtle, for example? And "Superman" — do you think he's into comics, a fan of the movies, or just super full of himself?While she didn't share the actual names of anyone's Wi-Fi networks, Khloé had a little fun on her blog coming up with the names she would give to each of her sisters' networks if given the chance. Kim's would be "simple and chic" — just "KKW." Health nut Kourtney would be the "Gluten-Free Zone." Kendall's would be the "Model Manor," and Kylie's — take a guess. Khloé would call hers "The House That Lips Bought." So good.As for herself, Khloé says she'd name her network "Khlo$ Mansion." But your guess is as good as ours as to whether that's her actual Wi-Fi network name. We're leaning towards probably not, but maybe we'll change our own Wi-Fi name to that just for fun.