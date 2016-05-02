This Is What Kourtney Kardashian Would Want As Her Final Meal

We already knew the Kardashians have a serious soft spot for fast food. Kylie, Khloé, and Kris will bring it on a private jet. And Kimye won't blink twice before hitting up a Waffle House in formal attire. Kim even served McDonald's to guests at Chrissy Teigen's baby show.
But, out of the whole bunch, Kourtney always seems to focus the most on eating organic, fresh, healthy food. Which is why we were a little surprised when she shared what she would eat for her last meal with The New Potato.
Her last meal would be, “McDonald’s french fries, and a McDonald’s vanilla milkshake. I think it would just be with my kids,” she answered.
As far as we're concerned, that whole organic lifestyle thing kind of goes out the window when last meals are involved. But, for a woman who could probably get any food she wanted, we're guessing her answer must be linked to nostalgia. (People)
