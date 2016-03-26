Judging By The Instagrams, Chrissy Teigen Is Having A Magical Baby Shower

Courtney E. Smith
When you let the Kardashians throw you a baby shower, you can expect things to get rowdy. The girls have been posting some amazing looking photos from the shower they're throwing the mommy-to-be today. It's filled with white clothes, Snapchat moments, and licking. Yes, you read that correctly.
Khloé licked Chrissy's belly.

2 girls. 1 baby

Chrissy licked hubby John Legend.

The end. #MommynDaddy

Kim and Chrissy MILFed it up on command.

And the dessert table was catered by McDonald's and Cinnabon.

And that, friends, is how you baby shower with the Kardashian clan.
