Khloé Kardashian Buys 9 Things When She Goes Grocery Shopping

It seems like the Kardashian-Jenners approach grocery shopping in a different way than the rest of us. Kim hardly ever goes and Kendall only buys five staples, which include a bunch of foods that you can't really make anything out of. (At least without some other standard ingredients.)
Always the most relatable sister, Khloé Kardashian's list reminds us much more of our own — minus a bunch of Trader Joe's snacks. She recently took a page out of Kendall's blog and shared her grocery-shopping picks with fans.
Khloé's list is also pretty short at only nine items long. It includes: fruit, veggies, Smartwater, bread, eggs, almond milk, Oreos, maple honey turkey slices, and flour. (Apparently, the whole family is hyper-dependent on bottled water for survival.) We could definitely subsist on Khloé's items for a while — sandwiches, scrambles, omelets, smoothies, dough — there are plenty of possibilities. And let's not forget the single most important part: dessert!
