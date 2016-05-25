Here's what happened: Kim and Kourtney were in the car talking about how Kendall feels left out sometimes because she travels so much. So the sisters were discussing getting her a care package because Kendall misses food from American grocery stores, when Kim exclaimed that she hadn't actually been to a supermarket in FOUR years. "I haven't been to a grocery store in like four years... I just don't even know what flavor deodorants they have anymore," Kim says while staring absently at her phone.



It's obviously possible Kim is exaggerating here — it is reality TV, after all. But, when you've got personal assistants and plenty of cash to spend, why bother with grocery shopping? What's perhaps most disconcerting about this revelation, though, is that the first thing that comes to her mind when she's thinking about the supermarket is deodorant.