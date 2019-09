Just hours ago we shared the news that Kim Kardashian hadn't been grocery shopping in four years. Well, we put our best internet sleuths on the case, and it turns outKim was forgetting a certain trip to the supermarket that took place in a very public forum just last year. Funnily enough, she went to the grocery store with her nephew, Mason, on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians . Granted she wasn't actually buying food (so she might get a pass here), instead she bought — you guessed it — deodorant.Original article follows.We already know what Kendall Jenner buys when she goes to the grocery store . And thanks to a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, we know that Kourtney likes to hit up Whole Foods for groceries (or at least she does on TV). But during Sunday's episode, Kim admitted something that might officially make her the Kardashian that is the furthest removed from real life — that is, if she wasn't already.