Update: Just hours ago we shared the news that Kim Kardashian hadn't been grocery shopping in four years. Well, we put our best internet sleuths on the case, and it turns out Kim was forgetting a certain trip to the supermarket that took place in a very public forum just last year. Funnily enough, she went to the grocery store with her nephew, Mason, on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Granted she wasn't actually buying food (so she might get a pass here), instead she bought — you guessed it — deodorant.
Original article follows.
We already know what Kendall Jenner buys when she goes to the grocery store. And thanks to a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, we know that Kourtney likes to hit up Whole Foods for groceries (or at least she does on TV). But during Sunday's episode, Kim admitted something that might officially make her the Kardashian that is the furthest removed from real life — that is, if she wasn't already.
Here's what happened: Kim and Kourtney were in the car talking about how Kendall feels left out sometimes because she travels so much. So the sisters were discussing getting her a care package because Kendall misses food from American grocery stores, when Kim exclaimed that she hadn't actually been to a supermarket in FOUR years. "I haven't been to a grocery store in like four years... I just don't even know what flavor deodorants they have anymore," Kim says while staring absently at her phone.
It's obviously possible Kim is exaggerating here — it is reality TV, after all. But, when you've got personal assistants and plenty of cash to spend, why bother with grocery shopping? What's perhaps most disconcerting about this revelation, though, is that the first thing that comes to her mind when she's thinking about the supermarket is deodorant.
