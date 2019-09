Simone Biles Caused Closing Ceremony Traffic Jam Because Selfies

Simone Biles bore the American flag during the closing ceremony , but she's in the headlines for a slightly different reason. The American gymnast, she of four gold medals and a single bronze, caused a traffic jam during the ceremony because everyone wanted a selfie with her."Simone Selfie Central" is what Mary Carillo of NBC said of the "conga line of people" asking for a #simoneselfie.Naturally, there was some photographic evidence.