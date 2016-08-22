Story from Pop Culture

Simone Biles Caused Closing Ceremony Traffic Jam Because Selfies

Michael Hafford
Simone Biles bore the American flag during the closing ceremony, but she's in the headlines for a slightly different reason. The American gymnast, she of four gold medals and a single bronze, caused a traffic jam during the ceremony because everyone wanted a selfie with her.

"Simone Selfie Central" is what Mary Carillo of NBC said of the "conga line of people" asking for a #simoneselfie.

Naturally, there was some photographic evidence.
And, since it was on NBC, some video too.
But mostly, everyone was sitting around tweeting. As always.
But the greatest Simone selfie had already been taken. Nine days ago Simones Biles and Manuel teamed up to celebrate their mutual golds. (Manuel made history when she became the first African-American to win gold in an individual swimming event.)
