Your Guide To The Olympics Closing Ceremony

The Rio Olympics came off mostly in style. The American delegation dominated the medal count, and American women made more than their fair share of history. The opening ceremony was a fantastic appreciation of Brazilian culture highlighted by Gisele's record-breaking walk. Concerns about Brazil's preparedness to host the games fell by the wayside as things mostly went off without a hitch.
The closing ceremony featured a few memorable moments of its own, the first of which was a rainstorm that forced athletes to adopt a different look than intended.
Very wet selfie at the closing ceremony #Olympics pic.twitter.com/nTaJShbl9M— Jack Laugher (@JackLaugher) August 22, 2016
Simone Biles served as US flag bearer for the ceremony, but got wet just like everyone else. Here she is in a poncho with three of her gymnastics teammates.
4/5 of the team. #finalfive #ClosingCeremony pic.twitter.com/XKNgz4YCY1— Dvora Meyers (@DvoraMeyers) August 22, 2016
And another picture of her holding a nine-foot flagpole.
Simone Biles: 4 feet 8 inches tall— Uncle Bill (@UBtalkin) August 22, 2016
The flag staff she has to hold: 9 feet tall#USA #ClosingCeremony #Rio2016 pic.twitter.com/8aW0LuZjPK
One person that didn't mind the rain was Pita Taufatofua, the Tongan flag-bearer that captured our imagination in the opening ceremony. This time, he wore even more baby oil.
Now it's a party...#TGA #Rio2016 #ClosingCeremony— Getty Images Sport (@GettySport) August 22, 2016
📷: @ezra_shaw pic.twitter.com/y0vZMpGXTX
And then, uh, Mario came out. Or, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe hopped out of a warp pipe dressed as Mario. Really.
Mario stars in Olympics closing ceremony. https://t.co/TpWQSHnqke pic.twitter.com/V95qKfF11H— Kotaku (@Kotaku) August 22, 2016
After a superb Mario Kart inspired @Tokyo2020 segment, the #OlympicGames are nearly ready for #JPN! #ClosingCeremony pic.twitter.com/rLQb0cW5Rh— Rio 2016 (@Rio2016_en) August 22, 2016
OH MY GOODNESS.— Jeff D Lowe (@JeffDLowe) August 22, 2016
The PM of Japan entered #ClosingCeremony for #RiotoTokyo dressed as Mario on top of a warp pipe. pic.twitter.com/VeDeFX1WQo
That's gotta be a first.
