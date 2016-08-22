Story from Entertainment News

Your Guide To The Olympics Closing Ceremony

Michael Hafford
The Rio Olympics came off mostly in style. The American delegation dominated the medal count, and American women made more than their fair share of history. The opening ceremony was a fantastic appreciation of Brazilian culture highlighted by Gisele's record-breaking walk. Concerns about Brazil's preparedness to host the games fell by the wayside as things mostly went off without a hitch.

The closing ceremony featured a few memorable moments of its own, the first of which was a rainstorm that forced athletes to adopt a different look than intended.

Simone Biles served as US flag bearer for the ceremony, but got wet just like everyone else. Here she is in a poncho with three of her gymnastics teammates.
And another picture of her holding a nine-foot flagpole.
One person that didn't mind the rain was Pita Taufatofua, the Tongan flag-bearer that captured our imagination in the opening ceremony. This time, he wore even more baby oil.
And then, uh, Mario came out. Or, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe hopped out of a warp pipe dressed as Mario. Really.
That's gotta be a first.
