There are plenty of reasons to be excited about the 2016 Olympics, which are set to kick off tonight in Rio de Janeiro. The games will feature amazing female athletes from across the globe, and for the first time, a team of inspiring refugee athletes will get to compete, too.
But there's also been a lot of negative talk about this year's games. From concerns about the Zika virus to delays in getting the Olympic Village ready in time, many have criticized the choice of Brazil as this year's host country.
But this isn't the first year things haven't gone exactly according to plan. From pollution issues in Beijing to stray dogs in Sochi, other host countries have had their fair share of problems. Plumbing issues in Rio's Olympic Village, for example, bring to mind journalists' tweets about their less-than-stellar Russian hotels during the 2014 Winter Olympics, which included yellow water, broken doorknobs, and locked stairwells.
Ahead, we've rounded up some of the most horrifying, and in some cases, tragic, things that have gone wrong during previous Olympic Games. In retrospect, Rio's issues don't seem so bad.
Want to follow along to see which country will take home the most gold medals this year? Refinery29 has you covered here.
