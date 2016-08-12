Story from Fitness

Simone Manuel Becomes First-Ever African-American Gold Medal Swimmer

Simone Manuel became the first African-American ever to win gold in an individual Olympic swimming even when she set an Olympic record. The Texan 20-year-old tied with Canadian teenager Penny Oleksiak in the women's 100-meter freestyle in Rio. Their times were an identical 52.70 seconds.

The moment overcame her during her post-race interview.

"It means a lot, this medal is not just for me, it's for a whole bunch of people who came before me and been an inspiration to me," Manuel said, crying from exhaustion or joy or both. "It's for all the people after me who believe they can't do it. I just want to be an inspiration to other that you can do it."

Manuel joins Michael Phelps in a record-setting night.
