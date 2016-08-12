Simone Manuel Becomes First-Ever African-American Gold Medal Swimmer

Simone Manuel became the first African-American ever to win gold in an individual Olympic swimming even when she set an Olympic record. The Texan 20-year-old tied with Canadian teenager Penny Oleksiak in the women's 100-meter freestyle in Rio. Their times were an identical 52.70 seconds.
Watch the finish.
Watch the finish.
.@simone_manuel made history last night in the 100m freestyle. #GOLD #Rio2016 https://t.co/YgierfAQ0J— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) August 12, 2016
The moment overcame her during her post-race interview.
"It means a lot, this medal is not just for me, it's for a whole bunch of people who came before me and been an inspiration to me," Manuel said, crying from exhaustion or joy or both. "It's for all the people after me who believe they can't do it. I just want to be an inspiration to other that you can do it."
Advertisement
Yea we tied but look who I'm top though!! pic.twitter.com/YBNsXklpfU— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 12, 2016
SOOOOOO PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN pic.twitter.com/awx5sVmnNf— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 12, 2016
And of course a fellow Manuel was sure to congratulate her.
I am watching the glorious mermaid Simone Manuel make history. Well done, incredible mermaid.— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 12, 2016
Advertisement