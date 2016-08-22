Simone Biles Caused Closing Ceremony Traffic Jam Because Selfies

Simone Biles bore the American flag during the closing ceremony, but she's in the headlines for a slightly different reason. The American gymnast, she of four gold medals and a single bronze, caused a traffic jam during the ceremony because everyone wanted a selfie with her.
"Simone Selfie Central" is what Mary Carillo of NBC said of the "conga line of people" asking for a #simoneselfie.
Naturally, there was some photographic evidence.
"Simone Selfie Central" is what Mary Carillo of NBC said of the "conga line of people" asking for a #simoneselfie.
Naturally, there was some photographic evidence.
You know you're a queen when everybody wants selfies with you @ #ClosingCeremony @Simone_Biles pic.twitter.com/zco5WEQQ2L— nick (@zainagb) August 22, 2016
And, since it was on NBC, some video too.
Everyone wanted to stop and take a selfie with #USA's @Simone_Biles at the #ClosingCeremony. https://t.co/NgblGZD4gY https://t.co/q1cWOe009V— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) August 22, 2016
But mostly, everyone was sitting around tweeting. As always.
How every athlete getting a selfie with @Simone_Biles feels #ClosingCeremony pic.twitter.com/fHCo4yaVZm— Kim Matlock (@kimpossible2) August 22, 2016
Watching the athletes queuing up to take a selfie with @Simone_Biles 😍 #Olympics— Crystal Bell (@crystalbell) August 22, 2016
When you're an #olympian trying to get a #selfie with @Simone_Biles at the #ClosingCeremony of #Rio2016. pic.twitter.com/9uvVj10D72— Professor Taxi (@prof_taxi) August 22, 2016
But the greatest Simone selfie had already been taken. Nine days ago Simones Biles and Manuel teamed up to celebrate their mutual golds. (Manuel made history when she became the first African-American to win gold in an individual swimming event.)
Simone x2 🏅💛 @simone_manuel pic.twitter.com/4ktpvKECV7— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 12, 2016
Advertisement