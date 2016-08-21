Read The Poem Kanye West Wrote About McDonald's For Frank Ocean

Uniquely talented artist Kanye West did something different today. He made us hungry. Really hungry. The hip-hop artist contributed a poem to the magazine that features with Frank Ocean's eagerly anticipated new release, Blonde. (Or is it Blond?)
Why are we hungry? Because Kanye's poem is about McDonald's. More specifically, McDonald's French fries, which are apparently evil, because they smell so good. This may be the most relatable thing Kanye has ever written.
Read it for yourself — in Kanye's voice — below. We're going to get some fries, man.
“McDonald’s man / McDonald’s man / The French fries had a plan / The French fries had a plan / The salad bar and the ketchup made a band / Cus the French Fries had a plan / The French fries had a plan / McDonald’s man / McDonald’s / I know them French fries have a plan / I know them French fries have a plan / The cheeseburger and the shakes formed a band / To overthrow the French fries plan / I always knew them French fries was evil man / Smelling all good and shit / I don’t trust no food that smells that good man / I don’t trust it / I just can’t / McDonald’s man / McDonald’s man / McDonald’s, man / Them French fries look good tho / I knew the Diet Coke was jealous of the fries / I knew the McNuggets was jealous of the fries / Even the McRib was jealous of the fries / I could see it through his artificial meat eyes / And he only be there some of the time / Everybody was jealous of them French fries / Except for that one special guy / That smooth apple pie.”
