8 Kanye Superfan Predictions For Yeezy Season 4

Regardless of your opinion on Kanye West — his music, his clothing line, his outbursts, his family, or any and all of the above — it's impossible to deny that Yeezy has created a global fashion phenomenon (or, as the artist himself says, " jumped over Jumpman ") — with his sneakers, Life of Pablo tour merchandise, and items from his first, second, and third seasons racking up ridiculously long lines and even more ridiculous resale prices.That's why, when West announced he'd be opening 21 #PabloPopUps across the globe (we're talking everywhere from New York to Berlin to Singapore), we knew his most loyal fans would be lining up for blocks (and, let's be honest, hours) to get their hands on a piece of arguably the most popular merch of 2016. Luckily, we got a sneak peek at the NYC space, its New York-specific tees and sweatshirts, and Sonos's new white SUBs (which were blasting music from the album) before the doors even opened. After I admittedly spent more than I'd like to say on what are really glorified Hanes T-shirts, I chatted with diehard Kanye West fans (like myself) about what they think Yeezy Season 4 (which is set to make its debut on the first day of New York Fashion Week) will be like. Read what they had to say below and let us know: Are you excited for West's new collection? Is it going to be the same nude palette and stretch fabric of seasons past? Or do you think he's going to turn things completely on their head?