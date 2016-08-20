8 Kanye Superfan Predictions For Yeezy Season 4

"Season 4 is going to be more colourful than Season 3, maybe with some limes and stuff like that. And I think there's going to be a lot of denim. I don't think it will be at Madison Square Garden again, though; he doesn't do the same thing every time. I think it's going to be bigger, maybe at the Barclays Center." - JP



"The new collection is going to be really unique, something that not a lot of people are expecting. I think it'll be really different from what it is now." - Valeria



"He's probably going to stick to the same nude palette, because that shit's selling like crazy." - Cory



"Kanye never fails, he never disappoints, that's number one. So I know it's gonna be dope, it's gonna be something different. But, you know, when you bring something different to the table, there's going to be a lot of criticism, a lot of opinion, and a lot of controversy, and that's what Kanye West is. I'm ready." - Jay