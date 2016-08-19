Hackers Post Justin Bieber's Naked & Photoshopped Pic On Ex's Instagram

Wow. It really has not been a good week for Justin Bieber and social media.
A racy photo of the pop star, who deactivated his Instagram earlier in the week, somehow emerged on the Instagram account for his old flame Chantel Jeffries. The photo, which appears to be Photoshopped, shows the Biebs in nothing but his birthday suit. To make things even more awkward, ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez is tagged in the photo, right on his penis.
According to Jeffries, hackers are to blame. The model/actress went on Snapchat to explain how the culprits had her "so fucked up right now."
"Alright guys, so this is the only way you can know it's me, so I'm going to keep you updated here," she shared. "But yeah, my Instagram's been hacked. Someone's been trying to hack into all my stuff today."
The Bieber photo has since been deleted and replaced with this message.
"Sitting in my lawyer's office like: Fuck u hacker," Jeffries wrote.
A racy photo of the pop star, who deactivated his Instagram earlier in the week, somehow emerged on the Instagram account for his old flame Chantel Jeffries. The photo, which appears to be Photoshopped, shows the Biebs in nothing but his birthday suit. To make things even more awkward, ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez is tagged in the photo, right on his penis.
According to Jeffries, hackers are to blame. The model/actress went on Snapchat to explain how the culprits had her "so fucked up right now."
"Alright guys, so this is the only way you can know it's me, so I'm going to keep you updated here," she shared. "But yeah, my Instagram's been hacked. Someone's been trying to hack into all my stuff today."
The Bieber photo has since been deleted and replaced with this message.
"Sitting in my lawyer's office like: Fuck u hacker," Jeffries wrote.
Advertisement