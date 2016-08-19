Here's Your Chance To Fly Emirates Without Breaking The Bank (But Hurry)

If you've been itching for a vacation but you're afraid of breaking the bank, you may have the rare chance to jet across the world for unheard-of prices. Emirates, which was recently named the best airline in the world, is now holding its companion fare sale, which lets you and a friend fly from New York to Milan for $899 — total.
That's the cheapest offer they've listed, but they've also got flights from a bunch of other U.S. and Caribbean cities for unusually low costs.
If you leave from New York's JKF airport, you'll be on the Emirates A380, the world’s largest passenger aircraft, with 488 other lucky travelers.
The sale starts Friday, August 19 at 12:01 a.m. and ends Monday, August 22 at 11:59 p.m. You can buy tickets for planes departing almost any day between September 16 and April 3, save a select few dates around the holidays.
If you make it over in September, October, February, or March, you could catch Milan's fashion week (whose name is misleading because it spans more than a week). From there, you can travel to pretty much any other major Italian city by train.
Summer may be coming to an end, but that doesn't mean you can't start looking forward to your fall, winter, or spring vacations. Just make sure you book your tickets before Monday night — after that, this sale flies away.
That's the cheapest offer they've listed, but they've also got flights from a bunch of other U.S. and Caribbean cities for unusually low costs.
If you leave from New York's JKF airport, you'll be on the Emirates A380, the world’s largest passenger aircraft, with 488 other lucky travelers.
The sale starts Friday, August 19 at 12:01 a.m. and ends Monday, August 22 at 11:59 p.m. You can buy tickets for planes departing almost any day between September 16 and April 3, save a select few dates around the holidays.
If you make it over in September, October, February, or March, you could catch Milan's fashion week (whose name is misleading because it spans more than a week). From there, you can travel to pretty much any other major Italian city by train.
Summer may be coming to an end, but that doesn't mean you can't start looking forward to your fall, winter, or spring vacations. Just make sure you book your tickets before Monday night — after that, this sale flies away.
Advertisement