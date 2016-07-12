And The Best Airline In The World Is...

It's official: Emirates has been named the best airline in the world in this year’s World Airline Awards. The awards are run by British travel review site Skytrax.
With Emirates' focus on international travel (and with only 10 U.S. airports currently served), many Americans might not be familiar with the Dubai-based airline. However, savvy travelers the world over already know about the company’s legendary first class, which features gourmet meals, showers, and fully-reclining seats. Emirates is also the largest international airline in the world.
The prize was given based on surveys of almost 20 million travelers, Business Insider reports. In addition to winning best overall, Emirates also won "best in-flight entertainment," something passengers outside of first class can enjoy, too. This is the 12th year in a row the airline has been honored with the "best entertainment" award, and the fourth time it has won "best airline."
It may not be a surprise to learn that no U.S.-based airline was honored in Skytrax’s global top 10 list, though Virgin America took the top spot for North America.
