Kim Kardashian's Explanation Of Why She's Not A Feminist Is Infuriating

Then, inevitably, comes the standard "I don't believe in labels" cop-out — the same one stars like Shailene Woodley have used before. "But why do we have to put labels on things?" Kardashian writes. "You're Republican, you're Democrat, you're bisexual, you're plus-size, you're poor, you're a criminal, you're a mother, you're a feminist. I'm a human being, and I have thoughts, feelings and opinions about a lot of different things. I don't need to be defined by those beliefs." She continues, "I feel that being grouped or labeled can create separation between people who do (or don't) fall into certain categories, when they may actually share many of the same beliefs and goals. It's not about he, she, gay, straight, Black, white. The fight for equality is about ALL human beings being treated equally — regardless of gender, sexuality, or ethnicity."It doesn't even feel necessary to spell out the incredible irony here of Kardashian saying that it's about "ALL human beings being treated equally regardless of gender" — the very definition of feminism — whilst insisting that she is not a feminist.