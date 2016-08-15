These Lingerie Brands Are The Next Big Thing

You might not pay much attention to the brands sitting in your underwear drawer. In fact, your bras and panties are likely a medley of fast-fashion labels, a few nice sets you've received as gifts, and a bunch of cheap, itchy pieces you don't actually wear. And while we're used to looking to Journelle for the latest and greatest in the lingerie space, today it's kicking off the second round of a new approach to bringing fresh talent to the category — and to your collection. The site is announcing its second class of its Emerging Designers program, which introduces and nurtures up-and-coming names new to the industry.
Each designer selected for the program, which introduces their pieces to Journelle's cult following, has shown a fresh approach and unique POV on lingerie, exemplary skill, and a true passion for the craft. They've been hand-picked by the company's buying and marketing teams, and if all goes well with these designers, there's a chance they'll stick around Journelle for seasons to come. But for now, we can all get a taste of these up-and-coming labels, and we're pretty psyched about it. Click on to get to know the "Class of 2016," and treat yourself (or your S.O.) to a no-reason pick-me-up.
Each designer selected for the program, which introduces their pieces to Journelle's cult following, has shown a fresh approach and unique POV on lingerie, exemplary skill, and a true passion for the craft. They've been hand-picked by the company's buying and marketing teams, and if all goes well with these designers, there's a chance they'll stick around Journelle for seasons to come. But for now, we can all get a taste of these up-and-coming labels, and we're pretty psyched about it. Click on to get to know the "Class of 2016," and treat yourself (or your S.O.) to a no-reason pick-me-up.