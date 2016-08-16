Grimes is very high on the list of women inspiring us when it comes to IDGAF beauty. The singer is what we call the antithesis of the pop star (that's why she holds a spot on our "singers shaking up beauty standards" list). She marches to the beat of her own (super-catchy) drum and doesn't take herself too seriously — a refreshing quality that we love. It makes sense, then, that she was selected to be the face of Stella McCartney's Pop fragrance and is one of four celebs tapped to star in the campaign video, below.
The scent is described as bold, authentic, and irreverent, which are all words we'd use to describe the 28-year-old. We are talking about the person who documented her own haircut-gone-wrong on Instagram, after all. We had a chance to chat with the artist about collaborating with Stella McCartney, her beauty mantra, and what came of her hair saga. Scroll through to read what she had to say.
What excited you most about collaborating with Stella McCartney?
“I obviously care a lot about fashion — it has a very big and intense carbon footprint and I think Stella is really moving in the right direction with regards to her ethics in making clothes. For me to ever do something like this, it would have to be something that abided by those ethics. I think that it represents the future of fashion in regards to sustainability.”
What’s been your favorite part of the campaign?
“Probably working with Stella and Amandla [Stenberg], because they are both really cool. It was actually really chill on the day that we shot; everyone was just really nice.”
Why do you like to experiment with beauty?
“I think because of boredom, but also there's a sense of necessity. When you're on tour, you kind of just roll with whatever happens. I'd probably chalk it up to boredom. Like, why not?”
Have you ever felt like you've had to subscribe to a certain beauty ideal?
“I don't think so. Maybe I'm not a very perceptive person, but I've never really felt like anyone forced me to look a certain way.”
Has your beauty mindset changed since coming into the spotlight?
“Not really. Although, I do pluck my eyebrows now. I like a unibrow, and I will probably have a unibrow in the future. I support unibrows.”
Has anyone helped you define your personal style?
“Yeah, definitely. Dolly Parton is a fashion icon, [and] Selena Quintanilla. Rihanna has the best style, although mine does not match Rihanna's at all. I appreciate all forms of audacity.”
Would you say those women are your beauty icons, as well?
“My beauty icon might be more of a Frida Kahlo; [she] may be a bit more androgynous.”
What is your beauty mantra?
"Lots of avocados, oil, and sleep. Avocados because I bleach my hair so much and it's really good for your hair. Also, I don't wear deodorant or anything. I think my beauty mantra is basically to eat healthy. I start feeling gross when I don't eat healthy, and I’m too low-maintenance to bother having a beauty regimen.”
Are there any other foods you swear by, besides avocados?
“Just tons and tons of oil — olive oil, almond oil, coconut oil — in my food, and in my skin and hair.”
What's your biggest beauty regret?
“Every time I cut my hair, that's my biggest regret. I'm in a state of deep regret right now because I recently cut my hair. That's just the circle of life.”
We saw your hair transformation on Instagram; what happened with that?
“It’s not the worst. I hate the length, but I did a decent job. I've never had a hairdresser because I've always cut my own hair, so it's not totally foreign to me. I've fried my hair so badly that it had to be cut off anyway.”
What are your must-have beauty products when traveling?
“Face wash, shampoo, face oil, and black eyeliner. I think those are the only things you need. I like anything Burt's Bees and Kiehl's. There is a brand called Alima; it's vegan and all-natural. That stuff is good.”
