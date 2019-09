Grimes is very high on the list of women inspiring us when it comes to IDGAF beauty. The singer is what we call the antithesis of the pop star (that's why she holds a spot on our "singers shaking up beauty standards" list ). She marches to the beat of her own (super-catchy) drum and doesn't take herself too seriously — a refreshing quality that we love. It makes sense, then, that she was selected to be the face of Stella McCartney's Pop fragrance and is one of four celebs tapped to star in the campaign video, below.The scent is described as bold, authentic, and irreverent, which are all words we'd use to describe the 28-year-old. We are talking about the person who documented her own haircut-gone-wrong on Instagram , after all. We had a chance to chat with the artist about collaborating with Stella McCartney, her beauty mantra, and what came of her hair saga. Scroll through to read what she had to say.“I obviously care a lot about fashion — it has a very big and intense carbon footprint and I think Stella is really moving in the right direction with regards to her ethics in making clothes. For me to ever do something like this, it would have to be something that abided by those ethics. I think that it represents the future of fashion in regards to sustainability.”“Probably working with Stella and Amandla [Stenberg], because they are both really cool. It was actually really chill on the day that we shot; everyone was just really nice.”“I think because of boredom, but also there's a sense of necessity. When you're on tour, you kind of just roll with whatever happens. I'd probably chalk it up to boredom. Like, why not?”“I don't think so. Maybe I'm not a very perceptive person, but I've never really felt like anyone forced me to look a certain way.”“Not really. Although, I do pluck my eyebrows now. I like a unibrow, and I will probably have a unibrow in the future. I support unibrows.”“Yeah, definitely. Dolly Parton is a fashion icon, [and] Selena Quintanilla. Rihanna has the best style, although mine does not match Rihanna's at all. I appreciate all forms of audacity.”