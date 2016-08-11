Nope, Kylie Jenner's birthday isn't over yet. You'd be forgiven for thinking it was, though, considering that her best friend Jordyn Woods gave her a puppy back in July, Jenner got herself a birthday car shortly thereafter, and boyfriend Tyga got her yet another car a few days ago.
But her actual birthday didn't happen until Wednesday, August 10. And the gifts didn't stop coming until late that night, when Kendall Jenner staged a surprise.
The sisters were on the beach with their friends Bella Hadid, Jordyn Woods, and Hailey Baldwin when fireworks started exploding in the sky, Teen Vogue reported. "Happy birthday, sister! I love you!" she says.
This seems like the ultimate finale to all of Kylie's birthday celebrations. But given how much things have dragged on already, we can't be sure the festivities are over.
