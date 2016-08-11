Here Are Some Bridesmaid Dresses That Actually Don't Suck

If you're lucky enough to get to pick out your own bridesmaid dress, the chances of buying one you'll actually wear again are still small. Seriously, why are good options so hard to come by?
Aside from Reformation, places selling wearable, on-trend, (but still special) event-appropriate dresses are few and far between. That's why today's launch of new brand Name of Love has anyone who's about to be (or will ever be) in a wedding party buzzing.
"We were both in a friend's wedding as bridesmaids and the search for dresses that fit into the vision the bride was going for was almost impossible," founders Merrill Moskal and Simona Popvassilev told Refinery29 of the brand's beginnings. "Unless we all wanted to spend $500-plus on a designer gown, we weren’t getting anywhere close to the original vision — clean lines, modern fit, good quality fabric, and a good price point. We decided to do some research and put our heads together to identify exactly which pain points we were having, and out of that came the solution of Name of Love!"
Offering 14 styles in eight classic colors (which are encouraged to be mixed and matched within the bridal party), Name of Love's dresses (which range from $198 to $248) definitely lean on the more minimal, classic side. Sure, they may not be the most fashion-forward pieces, but since less is typically more when it comes to bridesmaid dresses, these surely fit the bill. (Our only suggestion for the brand? Adding more sizes.)
With all of this in mind, click on to check out our favorites from the collection. Don't hold back on sending this to any engaged friends as a little hint.
