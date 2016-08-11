Buckle Up, This New Brand Is The Next Reformation

Reformation's cult following didn't just come out of thin air. The brand cornered cool several years ago with its stylish and effortless (in both form and function) dresses. These days, it hasn't lost any steam — as soon as a collection drops, "Ref babes" around the country race to the site to see if they can get their hands on what's in stock.



Yes, there's no doubt that Ref has secured a special place in our hearts (and wallets), but those of us who hopped on the bandwagon early on have been hoping and praying someone would give us something new that's just as good. Well, it's finally happening, y'all.



Enter Lara Pia Arrobio, the badass former-Reformation employee whose new line, LPA, has everything from leopard slip dresses to flame embroidered hoodies. While the attachment to Ref definitely gives her the chops to start a label that's bound to blow up, the vibe is entirely different. Sure, the clothes have that same coveted throw-on-and-go style, but all the pieces are tougher and a bit more edgy, all while being feminine and digestible for the soon-to-be obsessed. And with prices starting at $58 (and topping out at $1,300 for a leather jacket), there's an entry point for all.



Yep, this pretty much sounds like our dreams coming true. Click through to see what you can scoop up now and keep your eyes peeled for what's coming next.

