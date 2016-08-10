A pup just proved that perseverance pays off. According to Metro, at the beginning of the year, a German flight attendant named Olivia Sievers met a lonely dog outside the hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where she frequently stays during stopovers. As a dog-lover, Sievers couldn’t resist giving the pooch some much-needed food and attention. That kindness seemingly led the homeless doggie to become quite attached to her. He slept in front of the hotel every night and followed her around Buenos Aires throughout her stay.
Over the next six months, Sievers returned to the hotel several times for her job. Each time, the persistent pup was there waiting for her. Eventually, she tried to arranged for him to be adopted, but in the process, he fled. However, he returned for her, Metro reports.
Last week, after months of seeing the dog outside her hotel, Sievers knew what she had to do: adopt him herself. And it was clear that's what he had been waiting for all along. The dog, who now goes by Rubio, flew to his new home in Frankfurt, Germany, where he lives very comfortably with his new mom and two canine brothers. Could this be any sweeter?
