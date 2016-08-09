It's hard to believe that next year we'll be celebrating the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter. June 26, 2017 will mark two decades since Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was first published. (The American version, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, came out in 1998.) To commemorate the release of the first book in the beloved J.K. Rowling series — which grew into a franchise of movies, plays, and theme parks — U.K. publisher Bloomsbury and the British Library are making some magic for HP fans in 2017.
Rowling's site Pottermore reports that next year, Bloomsbury will publish four new special editions of The Philosopher’s Stone, one for each house. The books will bear the house colors and crests of Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff and Slytherin.
Additionally, a special exhibit at the British Library will open on October 20, 2017. The huge showcase will feature "all sorts of thrilling treasures, exploring the history of magic all over the world and displays of wizarding books" as well as "previously unseen material from Bloomsbury’s and J.K. Rowling’s archives," according to Pottermore. Bloomsbury Children's Books editor Rebecca McNally called the event "a once-in-a-lifetime exhibition exploring a once-in-a-lifetime cultural phenomenon."
Better book your tickets to London now, Potterheads!
