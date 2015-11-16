

Okay, so you probably remember that Robert Pattinson first came to our attention as the heroic Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. When it comes to some of these other famous faces, however, your memory might be as cloudy as Hermione’s crystal ball in Professor Trelawney’s divination class.



November is a huge month in Harry Potter anniversaries. Today marks the 14th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone arriving in theaters. The series' second film, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, hit screens 13 years ago, yesterday. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, the fourth movie in the saga, celebrates its tenth anniversary on November 18, while the penultimate film — Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 — hit screens five years ago on November 19.



In honor of the occasion, we decided to look through the casts of the entire Harry Potter canon. You’d be surprised what you learn when you comb through the archives. Some extremely famous faces popped up very early on in the Potter films. Many of them were complete unknowns at the time. A few were just extras, when talented students were needed to populate the Hogwarts student body, while others had surprisingly fun cameos if, say, a band was needed for the Yule Ball in Goblet of Fire.



And so, without further ado, accio, people you completely forgot were in Harry Potter movies!

