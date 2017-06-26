Okay, so you probably remember that Robert Pattinson first came to our attention as the heroic Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. When it comes to some of these other famous faces, however, your memory might be as cloudy as Hermione’s crystal ball in Professor Trelawney’s divination class.
26th June 2017 marks 20 years to the day since the first book in the series, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, was published. And if that doesn't make you feel old, we don't know what will...
In honour of the occasion, we decided to look through the casts of the entire Harry Potter canon. You’d be surprised what you learn when you comb through the archives. Some extremely famous faces popped up very early on in the Potter films. Many of them were complete unknowns at the time. A few were just extras, when talented students were needed to populate the Hogwarts student body, while others had surprisingly fun cameos if, say, a band was needed for the Yule Ball in Goblet of Fire.
And so, without further ado, accio, people you completely forgot were in Harry Potter movies!