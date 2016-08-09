JetBlue's Latest Flash Sale Is On — & It's Major

JetBlue has been showing customers a lot of love lately with incredible flight deals. Now that its mid-summer sale is over, the airline wants you to start planning your fall travels with its Autumn's Up Sale. Of course, as always with these flash sales, time is of the essence.
From now until Wednesday, August 10 at 11:59 p.m. ET, you can snatch up some crazy flight discounts. The deals are good for Monday through Thursday and Saturday flights between August 23 and November 17 of this year. That means it's the perfect opportunity to book a beach vacation to soak up those last sweet bits of summer. There are dozens of departure cities and destinations available, with one-way tickets starting as low as $39. For $69, you can fly from D.C. to West Palm Beach, FL; if you're looking to splurge, may we suggest a getaway from New York to Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic for $119? You could also jet from Boston or Bermuda ($114) or NYC to Burlington, VT, for $84. Like we said — there are plenty of options.
These deals are exciting, but keep in mind that there are some restrictions, as well as blackout dates over Labor Day weekend (September 1-5), Columbus Day weekend (October 8-10), and November 10-14. Peruse all the discounted flights and get more details here. Happy fall, world travelers.
