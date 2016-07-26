JetBlue Is Having A Major Summer Sale — But You Have To Book ASAP

For the next two days, we’re in for some major flight deals compliments of JetBlue. The savings are all part of JetBlue’s Midsummer-Flight’s Dream special — pretty cute name, right? If you've been putting off a much-needed summer getaway, the time to book is NOW.
JetBlue is offering deals on all sorts of incredible escapes. If you're in D.C., consider taking a trip to Charleston — a super-charming city, for $44. Or perhaps jaunt off for a New England vacay in Nantucket for just $34. Even the most expensive deal, a $249 flight from New York to Kingston, Jamaica, still offers major savings.
You can find sales on Monday-through-Thursday and Saturday flights between August 22 and November 17 of this year. The fares listed include government taxes and fees, so you'll know exactly what you're paying. But if you want to get your hands on these impressive deals, you'll have to act FAST. Midsummer-Flight's Dream ends tomorrow, July 27, 2016, at 11:59 p.m. EST. Find all the details you need to book your flight here. And if you need help coming up with vacation-location ideas, don't worry, we've got you covered.
