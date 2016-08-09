Tom Hiddleston Has To Do One Thing Before His Instagram Is Perfect

Are we being Loki'd again? Tom Hiddleston officially joined Instagram on Tuesday, and it seems he did so just for the purpose of sharing a photo of himself in costume as the god of mischief. "He's back!" the actor wrote, giving us a heads up that he's on the set of Thor: Ragnarok.
Loki, that wicked, scene-stealing character, is certainly one of the reasons we love Hiddleston. But so far, he is missing the entire point of Instagram: showing us pics of himself and Taylor Swift looking like those stock romantic photos that come inside picture frames. He's not even following his lady (or anyone else) yet. Actually, she's not following him yet, either. Swift is still following Calvin Harris, for some reason. (Excellent idea to see what your ex is up to, but you should probably do that on a secret account, T.)
There are so many ways Hiddleston can make his Instagram great — baking cookies with Swift, pulling pranks on Chris Hemsworth, waggling his eyebrows. Please don't merely leave these important tasks in the hands of publicists, Tom!
