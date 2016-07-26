Update: It turns out Taylor Swift was not banned from last weekend's Comic-Con event, as Gossip Cop reports. The site claims to have spoken to a "source close to the actor" who says the story is completely false. The singer had never planned to attend.
In other news, Hiddleston just arrived in Los Angeles, so the two will soon be reunited. Phew.
This story was originally published on July 26 at 2:15 p.m.
Hopefully Taylor Swift isn't a big Comic-Con fan, because the singer was very much excluded from the narrative this past weekend. And it sounds like Tom Hiddleston unknowingly played a role in her being "banned."
According to The Sun, Hiddleston was asked by his bosses and higher-ups not to bring Swift to the event in San Diego. They reportedly "feared" the repercussions of igniting a Hiddleswift "circus," which may have distracted from the actor's promotion of his latest films Kong: Skull Island and Thor: Ragnarok.
I imagine that conversation was pretty awkward, although Swift probably didn't want to attend such a large, and media-filled, event anyway, considering her current predicament with Kim Kardashian West.
Even though Swift was not in attendance, she was still a topic of conversation due to all the conspiracy theories surrounding her relationship with the British actor. Hiddleston was once again compelled to confirm that their connection is "authentic." Swift has not yet commented on their romance.
